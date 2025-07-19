Telugu actor Fish Venkat passes away in Hyderabad

Fish Venkat started his acting career in the early 2000s with a minor role in the Telugu film Kushi.

Popular Telugu actor Fish Venkat, whose real name was Venkat Raj, died on Friday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 53 years old. The actor had been battling serious kidney issues for a long time and was admitted to the hospital after his health worsened.

Kidney Failure and Urgent Need for Transplant

Doctors had diagnosed Venkat with complete kidney failure. His daughter recently shared a video appealing for help, saying he was in the ICU and needed a kidney transplant. She revealed that the procedure would cost around Rs 50 lakh, which the family could not afford.

Career Began with a Small Role in 'Kushi'

Fish Venkat started his acting career in the early 2000s with a minor role in the Telugu film Kushi. Although his role was small, it paved the way for more opportunities in the film industry. Over the years, he made a name for himself in Tollywood with his comic timing and unique screen presence. He was best known for roles in popular films like Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee, and Mirapakay.

Fans and Film Industry Mourn His Loss

Fish Venkat’s death has left his fans and fellow actors shocked and saddened. Many from the film industry are expressing their grief and remembering him for the laughter and joy he brought to the screen.