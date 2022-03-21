Telugu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri dies in car accident while returning from Holi party

Famous YouTuber and Telugu actress Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri lost her life in a car accident. As per media reports, the actress was returning from the Holi party with a friend who lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a divider.

Dolly died on the spot in the road accident that happened in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. However, her friend survived after being taken to the hospital. For the unversed, Dolly D Cruze was popularly known as Gayathri, she was a famous YouTuber and has a channel named Jalsa Rayudu. Recently, she was seen in a Telugu web series ‘Madam Sir Madam Anthe.’

Her co-actress Surekha Vani, who portrayed her on-screen mother in a show, has shared this sad news with her fans. Sharing a photo with Gayathri, she wrote, “How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze.”

Fans are in shock after hearing this news. One of her fans commented on Surekha’s post and wrote, “m very shocked to hear that dolly mam is no more... You are acting is joyfull to me AND ALL TELUGU INDUSTRY. RIp DOLLY GAYATHRI MADAM TOLLY INDUSTRY LO OKA MACHI ARIST AND GOOD ACTRESS NI miss ayamu i m fan of dolly gayathri madam FELLING SAD.”

The second one wrote, “But why ur nt exposing the person who was driving at that tym, he is the main culprit for taking two lives , he need to be punished severely, one more thing why should someone travel or allows someone to drive when he is fully alcoholic stage.”