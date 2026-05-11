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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in car-truck collision in Hyderabad road accident

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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in car-truck collision in Hyderabad road accident

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and his cinematographer friend G Sai Trilok were killed in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad on May 10.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2026, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in car-truck collision in Hyderabad road accident
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in Hyderabad road accident
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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and his friend, cinematographer and YouTube artist G Sai Trilok were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, Telangana in the early hours on Sunday, May 10. Both were 31 years old.

Police said the accident took place late at night when Bharat and Sai were travelling towards Hyderabad. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. Police suspect the reasons for crash could be overspeeding and driver fatigue.

According to Adibatla Police, "This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter." Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Who was Bharath Kanth?

Bharath Kanth was known as an actor, dancer, and content creator in the Telugu entertainment industry. His most notable works included the 2021 film Gramam and the 2024 film Tenant. He also appeared in web series such as Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu. Bharath was also popular on social media with around 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube. Sai Trilok worked as a cinematographer on digital films on YouTube.

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