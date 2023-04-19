Telugu actor Allu Ramesh passes away at 52 after sudden cardiac arrest

Allu Ramesh

Allu Ramesh, known for his comic roles in a wide variety of Telugu films over the years, has passed away at the age of 52. The actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday and succumbed to it later. Filmmaker Anand Ravi took to social media on Tuesday morning to share the news and expressed his grief at the loss of a colleague and friend.

Allu Ramesh hailed from Vishakhapatnam and began his career in films with the 2001 release Chirujallu. He had had a successful stint in theatre prior to that. Over a two-decde-long career, Ramesh went on to appear in several popular and successful films, most notably Tolu Bommalata, Mathura Wines, Veedhi, Blade Babji, and Napoleon.

On Wednesday, Anand Ravi shared a couple of pictures of Ramesh on his official Facebook page. Alongside, he wrote a moving note. “From day one you have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine,” it read.

Allu Ramesh’s last film release was Rajendra Prasad's Anukoni Prayanam. He had also recently appeared in a supporting role on the popular TV series Maa Vidaku.