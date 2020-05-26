Headlines

Telegu actress Lavanya Tripathi says she would avoid shooting intimate scenes in post COVID-19 era

Lavanya who was last seen in Telugu film Arjun Suravaram had made her acting debut with SS Rajamouli produced 2012 Telugu film Andala Rakshasi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2020, 01:00 PM IST

Actor Lavanya Tripathi who is widely known for her work in the Telegu industry has said that she will try to avoid shooting intimate scenes as much as she can in the post-COVID-19 era. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the changes that will be brought upon working in a film set once things return to normalcy.

She said, "There are a few apprehensions, but top priority will be given for safety measures on the sets. I will do whatever it takes to keep myself and my staff safe. It will be a completely different experience shooting for the film in the post-lockdown scenario, but we have to follow the guidelines of the government," adding that she will try and avoid intimate scenes.

Lavanya who was last seen in Telugu film Arjun Suravaram had made her acting debut with SS Rajamouli produced 2012 Telugu film Andala Rakshasi. Before the lockdown she was shooting for Telugu film, A1 Express, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. She has other projects in her kitty as well, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, a Telegu dark comedy directed by Koushik Pegallapati for Geetha Arts in the pipeline. 

In addition to this, Lavanya recently also signed a yet-untitled Tamil cop thriller opposite Atharvaa. Lavanya is extremely thrilled about this project as it gives her an opportunity to find a special place in the Tamil industry where she’s making a strong impression and also star in a credible action film. Directed by newcomer Ravindra Madhava, the film was scheduled to release later this year.

