As per a latest report, Telangana police is likely to challenge the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun in the stampede death case.

Allu Arjun was detained by Hyderabad police last week on Friday in the case registered against him in connection with a stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show attended by the Telugu superstar.

After a few hours, Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun and he was back home on Saturday early morning. Now, as per the latest report from CNN News-18, the city police officials are likely to move to the Supreme Court and challenge the interim bail granted to the National Award-winning actor.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, the pan-India action drama has grossed more than Rs 1400 crore at the global box office. Its Hindi dubbed version has also earned more than Rs 500 crore net in India.

The Sukumar directorial is now the third highest-grossing Indian film ever after Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 2070 crore) and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1790 crore). With no big releases until Varun Dhawan and Atlee's Baby John on Christmas, Pushpa 2 can attempt to break Baahubali's record as well.

