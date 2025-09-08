Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Declared: Check official CBT exam schedule CEN 08/2024 here

Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train

After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in Kristina Fidelskaya's wine-red gown at glam award night

Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after massive protest over social media ban, 19 dead

Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Not once, but SRK rejected DDLJ 4 times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him..

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'

Tejja Sajja shot Mirai in the real locations of the Himalayas at the chilling weather of -18 degrees, and he even got hurt while filming for the stunts.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 09:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'
Tejja Sajja in Mirai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Telugu star Tejja Sajja, who became a pan-India star with Hanu-Man, will soon be returning to the big screen with Mirai- another fantasy action adventure, blended with Indian history. Tejja is familiar with the love and acceptance audience across the globe gave to Hanu-Man. Thus, he made sure not to leave any stone unturned for Mirai. 

In a day and age of VFX-heavy, AI-powered vision, Team Mirai have shot the film mostly on real locations and didn't rely on digitally rendered effects. Even the stunt shows in the film are performed by Tejja. In an interview, Teja Sajja shared how they shot the film in 18 degrees. The actor said, “We shot certain important sequences of the film in the Himalayas. The temperatures there were freezing. They were as low as minus 18 degrees." 

Tejja Sajja trained for 20 days for the film

Speaking about the preparations of action sequences and the stunts, Teja Sajja said, “The stunts we have done are of a fast action kind. We brought in Ketcha master and Nang master from Thailand. I personally went to Thailand and trained over there for about 20 days for my role."

Speaking more about the hurdles he faced during the making, he added, “I would be wearing boots and several layers of clothing, including thermals. But despite all that, I would feel as if scores of needles were pricking my feet every time I took a step." Teja Sajja spoke about his injuries and sufferings during the preparation and said, "I suffered a ligament injury in my wrist while shooting for Mirai."The actor also said that all the stunts are done by him and that there was no use of body doubles.

Tejja Sajja and his 'painful journey' for Mirai

The actor confessed that all the stunts in the movie were performed by him. Speaking about the same, he said, "All the stunts you see are live stunts, and I did them myself. So, a lot of rope shots were there. I sustained a painful injury in the C4-C5 region of my spine while shooting for Hanu-Man. Whenever I had to wear a rope for a stunt, I invariably experienced pain. But that doesn't matter as the stunts have come out well." Mirai will be releasing in cinemas on September 12.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historic
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'
MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of
Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE