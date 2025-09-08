Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'

Tejja Sajja shot Mirai in the real locations of the Himalayas at the chilling weather of -18 degrees, and he even got hurt while filming for the stunts.

Telugu star Tejja Sajja, who became a pan-India star with Hanu-Man, will soon be returning to the big screen with Mirai- another fantasy action adventure, blended with Indian history. Tejja is familiar with the love and acceptance audience across the globe gave to Hanu-Man. Thus, he made sure not to leave any stone unturned for Mirai.

In a day and age of VFX-heavy, AI-powered vision, Team Mirai have shot the film mostly on real locations and didn't rely on digitally rendered effects. Even the stunt shows in the film are performed by Tejja. In an interview, Teja Sajja shared how they shot the film in 18 degrees. The actor said, “We shot certain important sequences of the film in the Himalayas. The temperatures there were freezing. They were as low as minus 18 degrees."

Tejja Sajja trained for 20 days for the film

Speaking about the preparations of action sequences and the stunts, Teja Sajja said, “The stunts we have done are of a fast action kind. We brought in Ketcha master and Nang master from Thailand. I personally went to Thailand and trained over there for about 20 days for my role."

Speaking more about the hurdles he faced during the making, he added, “I would be wearing boots and several layers of clothing, including thermals. But despite all that, I would feel as if scores of needles were pricking my feet every time I took a step." Teja Sajja spoke about his injuries and sufferings during the preparation and said, "I suffered a ligament injury in my wrist while shooting for Mirai."The actor also said that all the stunts are done by him and that there was no use of body doubles.

Tejja Sajja and his 'painful journey' for Mirai

The actor confessed that all the stunts in the movie were performed by him. Speaking about the same, he said, "All the stunts you see are live stunts, and I did them myself. So, a lot of rope shots were there. I sustained a painful injury in the C4-C5 region of my spine while shooting for Hanu-Man. Whenever I had to wear a rope for a stunt, I invariably experienced pain. But that doesn't matter as the stunts have come out well." Mirai will be releasing in cinemas on September 12.