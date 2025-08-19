Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

From Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni, several stars have cashed in big during their Bigg Boss journey. With weekly paychecks ranging from lakhs to crores, these seven contestants stand out as the highest-paid in the show’s history.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Tejasswi Prakash

Untitled-design-1Winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi reportedly earned Rs 10 lakh per week over her 17-week run, totaling around Rs 1.7 crore, plus Rs 40 lakh prize money, taking her total earnings to approximately Rs 2.1 crore.

Ankita Lokhande

Untitled-design-2The Bigg Boss 17 finalist commanded one of the highest weekly fees in the show's history, reportedly earning between Rs 11 to Rs 12 lakh per week, surpassing many past contestants.

Aly Goni

Untitled-design-3Entering as a wildcard, Aly Goni earned an impressive Rs 16 lakh per week during his stint, which likely totaled around Rs 2.8 crore by the end of his run.

Karanvir Bohra

Untitled-design-4A seasoned television star with strong fan support, Karanvir earned Rs 20 lakh per week during his time on Bigg Boss 12.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: 7 Indian athletes who entered the house as contestants

The Great Khali

Untitled-design-5The wrestling icon turned reality star on Bigg Boss 4, reportedly earning a staggering Rs 50 lakh per week, making him one of the most lucrative contestants ever.

Dipika Kakar

Untitled-design-6Winner of Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar received Rs 15 lakh per week throughout her season.

Rimi Sen

Untitled-design-7The Bigg Boss 9 contestant reportedly pocketed Rs 2 crore just to sign on for the show, making her one of the most expensive contestants ever.

