Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to longtime boyfriend Karan Kundrra's viral Bumble profile revealed, she just...

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'
'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers
Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'
Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?
Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
ENTERTAINMENT
On Wednesday, social media was full of screenshots from the Bumble dating app where Karan Kundrra's alleged verified profile was seen with him dressed in a beige t-shirt and jeans, and his age appearing to be 40.
Television actor Karan Kundrra has been grabbing headlines for his alleged verified dating app profile on Bumble. A screenshot of the account has gone viral on social media, especially amid the actor's long-term relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Now, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra has not only cleared the air about his Bumble profile but also his girlfriend's reaction to it.
How did Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash react to his Bumble profile?
Karan Kundrra, in his interview, mentioned Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to the profile screenshot, calling it 'same' which 'springs up every 6-8 months.'
Hindustan Times quoted Karan Kundrra as saying, "It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters. This has been happening for 3-4 years, nothing new. My fans sent me that... the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months."
Speaking about his girlfriend's reaction to the buzz, Karan Kundrra said that she just laughed it off, agreeing that, "Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!”
What is Karan Kundrra's latest controversy?
On Wednesday, social media was full of screenshots from the Bumble dating app where Karan Kundrra's alleged verified profile was seen with him dressed in a beige t-shirt and jeans, and his age appearing to be 40.
As the screenshots gained traction, online reactions were mixed. Some questioned how Karan could have a dating app profile while in a public relationship, while others dismissed the entire thing as fabricated. Some pointed fingers at Bumble’s verification system. Another agreed, adding, “It’s fake, most probably because their verification process is flawed."
READ | Ukrainian President Zelenskyy left Washington with US President Trump’s security guarantees, will they be enough?