Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to longtime boyfriend Karan Kundrra's viral Bumble profile revealed, she just...

On Wednesday, social media was full of screenshots from the Bumble dating app where Karan Kundrra's alleged verified profile was seen with him dressed in a beige t-shirt and jeans, and his age appearing to be 40.

Television actor Karan Kundrra has been grabbing headlines for his alleged verified dating app profile on Bumble. A screenshot of the account has gone viral on social media, especially amid the actor's long-term relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Now, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra has not only cleared the air about his Bumble profile but also his girlfriend's reaction to it.

How did Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash react to his Bumble profile?

Karan Kundrra, in his interview, mentioned Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to the profile screenshot, calling it 'same' which 'springs up every 6-8 months.'

Hindustan Times quoted Karan Kundrra as saying, "It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters. This has been happening for 3-4 years, nothing new. My fans sent me that... the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months."

Speaking about his girlfriend's reaction to the buzz, Karan Kundrra said that she just laughed it off, agreeing that, "Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!”

What is Karan Kundrra's latest controversy?

As the screenshots gained traction, online reactions were mixed. Some questioned how Karan could have a dating app profile while in a public relationship, while others dismissed the entire thing as fabricated. Some pointed fingers at Bumble’s verification system. Another agreed, adding, “It’s fake, most probably because their verification process is flawed."

