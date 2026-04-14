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Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said

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Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said

Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about secretly marrying Karan Kundrra, saying that their wedding is not happening anytime soon. The couple, who met on Bigg Boss 15, continue to enjoy their relationship while working together on multiple projects.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said
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Actress Tejasswi Prakash has finally reacted to ongoing rumours about her secret wedding with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, making it clear that marriage is not on the cards anytime soon. Tejasswi and Karan have been one of television’s most loved couples since they met on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.

Tejasswi clears the air on wedding plans:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tejasswi used a recent interview with Bombay Times to confirm her current relationship status and upcoming wedding plans. She said clearly, 'That’s not happening anytime soon,' which ended all the wedding rumours about the couple who supposedly married in secret. Their on-screen bond soon turned into a real-life relationship, and fans lovingly call them 'TejRan.'

Karan Kundrra used social media to respond to the viral rumours about his secret wedding in the same way he had done before. He dismissed the false reports about his marriage by saying it would take him '2-4 years' to get married.

Also read: Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked

Love story that began in Bigg Boss 15:

The couple first encountered each other on Salman Khan's reality program Bigg Boss 15, which led to their friendship developing into a romantic relationship. The couple has remained together since that time because they spend their holidays together while posting relationship updates on their social media accounts. The couple has maintained their status as a popular TV couple after their show ended, which makes them one of the most discussed pairs in the entertainment industry.

Apart from their personal life, Tejasswi and Karan are also working together professionally. They are currently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3, a popular reality cooking-comedy show featuring several television celebrities.

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