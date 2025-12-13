Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding, see VIRAL VIDEO

Tej Pratap Yadav, the politician and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, impressed fans with his guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding. The viral video showcased his musical talent, stage presence, and a different side of the politician, earning praise and memes on social media.

A video of Tej Pratap Yadav playing guitar at a wedding has become very popular on social media. Tej Pratap Yadav is a famous politician and the firstborn son of ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. He has made a public appearance lately as an entertainer during the wedding celebration of Khan Sir’s sibling.

A performance that stole the show:

In the video, Tej Pratap is playing the guitar with confidence and style, and many people can be seen enjoying his performance. His musical performance at the wedding caught the notice of a great number of users on the internet. The clip was broadly shared on social media, and thus it became viral in a few hours.

Also read: Why is Messi in India? Real reason behind legendary footballer’s visit REVEALED

Fans react online:

The video caused different reactions of approval and admiration towards the artist for his skills and presence in the spotlight among the audience. Social media was interactive with a lot of comments appreciating the artist's talent in massive gatherings. There were some people have taken the opportunity to post jokes and memes about the surprising music performance of a politician at a wedding.

A different side of Tej Pratap:

Tej Pratap's guitar playing at the wedding event shows a different aspect of him; besides being a politician, he is a music lover who can also delight the crowd. The clip that went viral has captivated a lot of people and is among the hot topics on the internet.