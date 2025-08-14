Tehran Movie Review – John Abraham-starrer is a gripping political thriller

Director – Arun Gopalan Starring – John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar, Hadi Khajanpour Running Time – 118 Minutes Rating – 4

From the opening narration, Tehran pulls you by the collar and thrusts you into a world you have never seen before, it's a hard hitting and gutsy thriller that probes the dirty, and painful truths behind geo-politics and its never ending results.

The film is based on real-events, drawing inspiration from actual 2012 bombing of Israeli diplomats in India and refuses to paint a pretty picture, but digs deep into the world of geo-politics and people with dark agendas, and how the effects innocent bystanders. The film doesn’t hold back anything, it puts its foot down and keep the momentum going, descending into the grey zones of global spying and individual loss.

When a bomb blast in Delhi – aimed to kill an Israeli diplomat, kills an innocent flower vendor girl and injuring countless, propels a chain reactions, DCP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) gets this case, but this is no ordinary investigation for him: the victim knew him, and his simple resolve, if you countries wish to bomb one another, they can do it on their soils, no innocent Indian needs to die.

Known for his action avatar, John Abraham dials a different number with his role, he is menacing but contained, he is brutal but poignant, he is smart and nuanced. He is man driven to protect his countryman, regardless of cost. He doesn’t swagger, but a man burdened by responsibility, loss, and ethical turmoil but steadfast in his resolve. Rajeev is taciturn but impressive and yield power, the kind of character who demonstrates just how heavy silence can be when words fell short. RK is John's finest and most real performances in recent years.

Apart from John Abraham leading the cast, the ensemble is packed with solid, and realistic actors. World beauty Manushi Chhillar as SI Divya Rana, handling an action role in a political thriller with ease and finesse. She handles her role with grit and firm conviction.

Punjabi sensation Neeru Bajwa as diplomat Sheilaja adds gravitas and much needed pace, she is someone who is playing all the sides but never leave sight of what is important, human life.

Hadi Khajanpour as Asraf Khan, he is someone who will give you instant chills and creeps, an evil man, who is so blinded by hate that he is consumed by it, and he has portrayed his role with icy accuracy without being clinched.

The film boldly handles international politics without being loud and obvious, it refuses to oversimplify the complex dynamic of race, culture and conflicts, as well as the human drama within. The script, written by Ritesh Shah, Ashish P. Verma, and Bindni Karia, brilliantly interweaves raw intensity action scenes with poignant one-liners and subtle analyses of India's diplomatic tightrope — between big nations, trying to maintain justice without tilting the balance. It never preaches; it allows the story to tell itself.

The action is raw, real and brutal, it’s not over stylized to appeal to mass audience. Each chase, explosion, and showdown is gritty and convincing, cranking up the action without ever letting go of reality. The look of the film, courtesy Ievgen Gubrebko and Andre Menezes, is absolute spot on, changing from dingy, dirty, noisy streets of Delhi to the vast barren landscapes of Abu Dhabi, the colour palette is diverse and amazing.

Music score by Ketan Sodha is sublime, Akshara Prabhakar editing skill maintain the much needed pace for the narrative.

The second half is where the film rushed towards a cascading plot twist, when Rajeev, puts all the diplomatic dilly-dallying aside, and starts hunting down every terrorist without caring about worrying about the result. His operation turns personal, unauthorized, and perilous.

Director Arun Gopalan give breathing space to every character, which makes the film a memorable watch. Their reasons, backstories, and conflicts are developed with attention to detail, which makes the film look real. The maker intentionally leaves certain loose ends, which is a bold statement to make, and must be applauded.

Produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is an intelligent and gutsy movie, the film has range, maturity and enough power to make it a wrothy watch. Streaming worldwide on ZEE5!