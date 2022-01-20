'Technology has disrupted traditional entertainment...': Ekta Kapoor on war between cinema and OTT

Producer Ekta Kapoor opened up about the emergence of OTT platforms, and how the format has to co-exist with the challenging time of the pandemic. Due to the Omicron variant, and the rise of Covid cases, the film industry has suffered another setback, and there is a dry-run in the cinemas.

Owing to current scenario, television and films producer Ekta Kapoor opened up on how the digital world has gone ahead in content consumption, Ekta said, "OTT platforms are getting more popular with changing lifestyles of people and the increased use of smartphones with affordable internet services. The war between streaming apps and movie theatres has both advantages and disadvantages. Watching a movie in a theatre is a beautiful cinematic experience, whereas OTT platforms let you have a good time in the comfort of your home. Both of them offer great content and viewer experience,”

Apart from producing hit movies, and television serials, Ekta owns Alt Balaji and series like 'Gandi Baat,' 'Broken but Beautiful,' 'Cartel,' 'Apaharan' are among the successful series of the platform. The 'Ek Villain Returns' producer further added that the digital world has changed the dynamics of content consumption. "The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have been a great learning experience. The challenging situation reiterated how technology has disrupted the traditional entertainment model of taking content to the consumer. Technology continues to get more cutting edge. Real stories of real people and relatable characters have taken centre stage.”

In early January, Ekta tested COVID positive and she posted to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive and had encouraged all of her recent acquaintances to get tested as well. She is also under home quarantine and is following all of the Covid-19 measures as required by the government. Apart from 'Ek Villain' sequel, Ekta is also producing, ‘U-Turn,’ 'Freddy', 'Goodbye,' and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller.