Team Innovation has toured with a myriad of leading artists delivering the best acts

Aren’t the nightlife events and parties the most hypnotising? But imagine going to these events just to realise that the artist and your vibes don’t match. Isn’t that disheartening? However, this doesn’t happen when you are attending acts and parties held by Team Innovation because they provide the acts in collaboration with the best artists.



With a lifelong motive of curating unusual and ingenious trends, they serve their clients with a par excellence experience. To date, Team Innovation has toured through India’s top-tier cities with artists that are held in high regard. Presenting a few names...



Team Innovation has done acts with Yellow Claw, Harrdy Sandhu, DJ Bravo, Jay Sean, B Praak, Lost Stories, DJ Chetas, Vini Vici, Charlotte de Witte, Armaan Malik, Jasleen Royal, Darshan Raval, AP Dhillon, Anuv Jain, Farhan Akhtar, Sanam, Jubin Nautiyal, Vini Vici , Lucky Ali, Zaeden, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many more.



The Team Innovation has done multiple acts with Harrdy Sandhu in Goa, and Pune; B Praak in Goa, Hyderabad, and Kolkata; and AP Dhillon in Goa, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. Team Innovation has toured with DJ Chetas in Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, delivering more than 10 shows. Moreover, at Pune's biggest Holi Festival 2022, Team Innovation brought the live acts of Harrdy Sandhu, Darshan Raval, and DJ Chetas to take the spirit a level higher.



By delivering events and acts with such commendable artists and performers, how can Team Innovation fail us? Missing an event organised by them would be our biggest slip. They have their charm and exuberance spread in major cities, viz., Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi and the state of Goa.



Team Innovation is one of its kind and is amongst the companies to do such big things in India. They have also been awarded for their top-of-the-range acts and their vigorous vibe. We are confident that there are many more artists that will be added to their illustrious work profile.



