Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30

Celebrate Teacher’s Day 2025 with Bollywood films that honour the bond between teachers and students. From Taare Zameen Par and Black to Super 30 and Hichki, these eight movies capture the spirit of mentorship, inspiration, and resilience that make teachers true guiding lights.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 02:37 PM IST

Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day, celebrated every year on September 5 in India, is a tribute to the guiding lights who shape our lives with wisdom and inspiration. Beyond classrooms, cinema has often portrayed teachers as mentors, motivators, and changemakers. On this Teacher’s Day 2025, here are eight must-watch Bollywood films that beautifully capture the bond between teachers and students.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan’s masterpiece highlights the struggles of a dyslexic child and how a compassionate art teacher transforms his life.

Black (2005)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film showcases a teacher’s relentless efforts to educate a deaf and blind girl, proving the power of patience and perseverance.

Super 30 (2019)

Based on the real-life story of mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan’s role as a teacher who coaches underprivileged students for IIT-JEE is both inspiring and heartwarming.

Hichki (2018)

Rani Mukerji plays a teacher with Tourette's syndrome who overcomes challenges to shape the lives of underprivileged students, reminding us of resilience and inclusivity in education.

Chalk n Duster (2016)

This film, starring Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, throws light on the struggles and dignity of teachers in a system increasingly driven by profit.

Iqbal (2005)

Though not a teacher in the conventional sense, Naseeruddin Shah’s mentor role in training a hearing-impaired boy to become a cricketer reflects the teacher-student spirit beautifully.

Student of the Year (2012)

While known for its glamour, the film subtly touches on the influence of teachers and mentors in shaping young lives.

Paathshaala (2010)

Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film explores the commercialisation of schools and the struggles teachers face while balancing ethics and survival.

These films remind us that teachers are not just educators; they are guides, mentors, and pillars of strength. Watching them on Teacher’s Day 2025 is the perfect way to celebrate the selfless contributions of teachers who shape our future.

ALSO READ: Why is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India? All you need to know

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
