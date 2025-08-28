Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside

Meet couple, who once went broke, later sold their startup for whopping Rs 210 crore, their business was...

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

DDA opens applications for Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check flat details, prices, and how to apply

War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer YRF Spy Universe film crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide

CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...

Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records

Meet couple, who once went broke, later sold their startup for whopping Rs 210 crore, their business was...

Meet couple, once went broke, later sold startup for whopping Rs 210 cr

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside

Pop star Taylor Swift has taken the internet by storm after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce. She has become a Guinness World Records ICON, after breaking several such records. Recently she broke another world record during her podcast with Travis Kelce.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:50 AM IST

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside
Taylor Swift in New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Taylor Swift is now engaged to long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce, and the world is abuzz with this good news about their favourite American pop singer. As much as she reigns in the entertainment industry, she has also made a mark by breaking many world records. She has become a Guinness World Records ICON. And now, after recently appearing on New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL football star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, she has broken another record, that of a podcaster.

What records did Taylor Swift break?

She sat for the podcast for two hours which saw 1.3 million viewers during its livestream and since then the video became the most-viewed podcast video on YouTube within 24 hours, making it perfect for a Guinness World Record. For fans this was a double treat as pop star Taylor Swift gave a surprise by announcing her next studio album The Life of a Showgirl and an insight into her relationship with Travis. Short clips of the podcast episode named, “Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl”, went viral which saw Travis celebrating her success, their revealing the story behind their first meeting and her unveiling the album cover.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's dazzling Rs 5 crore engagement ring might just have an India connection, here's how

During the podcast, she opened up on all the high-energy went in her masters, talked about her Eras Tour, world’s highest-grossing music tour, and how she managed to work on her new album between shows.

Winning total 118 Guinness World Records, some of them are below:

-Most Day-One Streams of an Album on Spotify (Female): Album: Midnights

-Most Streamed Album on Spotify in 24 Hours: Album: Also Midnights.

-Most Streamed Album on Spotify in One Week: Album: The Tortured Poets Department breaking record with over 1 billion streams.

-Most Streamed Artist: She holds this title on Spotify, with her album "The Tortured Poets Department" surpassing 1 billion streams.

Taylor Swift’s engagement

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement after a two-year relationship on Tuesday, sending fans around the world into a frenzy. The singer-songwriter and the Kansas City Chiefs player posted a series of pictures of themselves along with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The celebrity couple have been together since July 2023 and Swift made several appearances at Kelce's games over the years. Taylor Swift is one of the world's most popular and wealthiest entertainers, with Forbes estimating her net worth at USD 1.6 billion (around Rs 1,40,42,26,89,920). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid
Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home at time of Nikki Bhati's death
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home
Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen in Bikaner, shares emotional video of daughter Ziaana: Watch
Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen in Bikaner
Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites
Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites
From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 5 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé
5 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE