Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside

Taylor Swift is now engaged to long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce, and the world is abuzz with this good news about their favourite American pop singer. As much as she reigns in the entertainment industry, she has also made a mark by breaking many world records. She has become a Guinness World Records ICON. And now, after recently appearing on New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL football star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, she has broken another record, that of a podcaster.

What records did Taylor Swift break?

She sat for the podcast for two hours which saw 1.3 million viewers during its livestream and since then the video became the most-viewed podcast video on YouTube within 24 hours, making it perfect for a Guinness World Record. For fans this was a double treat as pop star Taylor Swift gave a surprise by announcing her next studio album The Life of a Showgirl and an insight into her relationship with Travis. Short clips of the podcast episode named, “Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl”, went viral which saw Travis celebrating her success, their revealing the story behind their first meeting and her unveiling the album cover.

During the podcast, she opened up on all the high-energy went in her masters, talked about her Eras Tour, world’s highest-grossing music tour, and how she managed to work on her new album between shows.

Winning total 118 Guinness World Records, some of them are below:

-Most Day-One Streams of an Album on Spotify (Female): Album: Midnights

-Most Streamed Album on Spotify in 24 Hours: Album: Also Midnights.

-Most Streamed Album on Spotify in One Week: Album: The Tortured Poets Department breaking record with over 1 billion streams.

-Most Streamed Artist: She holds this title on Spotify, with her album "The Tortured Poets Department" surpassing 1 billion streams.

Taylor Swift’s engagement

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement after a two-year relationship on Tuesday, sending fans around the world into a frenzy. The singer-songwriter and the Kansas City Chiefs player posted a series of pictures of themselves along with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The celebrity couple have been together since July 2023 and Swift made several appearances at Kelce's games over the years. Taylor Swift is one of the world's most popular and wealthiest entertainers, with Forbes estimating her net worth at USD 1.6 billion (around Rs 1,40,42,26,89,920).