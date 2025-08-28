Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift’s Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch worth over lakhs complements her massive engagement ring and how

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce with dreamy photos, flaunting a dazzling ring and a rare Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch worth Rs 16.5 lakh. The diamond-studded timepiece stole the spotlight, sparking global buzz and renewed demand among luxury collectors.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Taylor Swift’s Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch worth over lakhs complements her massive engagement ring and how
Popstar sensation Taylor Swift has officially said “Yes!” to NFL star Travis Kelce, sending fans across the globe into celebration mode. On August 26, 2025, the 35-year-old singer announced her engagement with a series of dreamy photos capturing a magical garden proposal. While the world gushed over her dazzling engagement ring, fashion enthusiasts quickly spotted another luxury accessory, Swift’s Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch, which caught the Swifties' eye.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The watch everyone’s talking about

Social media buzzed with a common question: “What watch is Taylor Swift wearing?” The singer opted for the yellow-gold Cartier Santos Demoiselle, featuring sparkling factory-set diamonds along the bezel. The elegant 26mm case, 18k yellow gold bracelet, and Cartier Calibre 157 Quartz movement make it a masterpiece. Adding to its rarity, the crown is also diamond-set, further elevating its luxury appeal.

Though discontinued, the Santos Demoiselle remains highly coveted in the secondary market. Currently priced around USD 18,000 (Rs 15-16.5 lakh), it is listed on platforms like Chrono24, Jomashop, and SwissWatchExpo, often with long waiting lists. Experts predict Taylor’s engagement appearance will only drive demand higher.

A watch with history

Part of Cartier’s iconic Santos collection, the Demoiselle is rooted in aviation history, inspired by pioneering aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont. Known for blending elegance with innovation, it has long been a celebrity favourite. For Swift, this timepiece isn’t new; she was spotted wearing it during Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl appearance and even while recording a podcast, proving it is one of her wardrobe staples.

More than just Cartier

Interestingly, this isn’t the only Cartier linked to Swift. She has also been seen with the Panthère de Cartier, reportedly a gift from Kelce himself. Together, the two watches highlight a blend of sentiment and sophistication in her collection.

As Taylor begins her new chapter with Travis Kelce, one thing is certain: her Cartier Santos Demoiselle is more than just a watch. It’s a statement piece that perfectly complements her dazzling engagement ring, making headlines worldwide.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's dazzling Rs 5 crore engagement ring might just have an India connection, here's how

