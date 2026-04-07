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Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition

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Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

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Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

Rapper-singer Badshah has made certain commitments for women welfare during his hearing held by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday. The Commission has been hearing his case linked with his controversial song, Tateeree.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST

Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing
Singer Badshah has made commitment to work towards women welfare during NCW hearing
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Rapper-singer Badshah has made certain commitments for women welfare during his hearing held by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday. The Commission has been hearing his case linked with his controversial song, Tateeree. 

Badshah's advocate Akshay Dahiya commented on Tateeree song controversy, he said, “We gave a commitment to work for women’s upliftment.” According to PTI, he said, “Badshah has pledged to sponsor at least fifty girl children and to support events that raise funds for women’s welfare.” The advocate also said that they made a commitment to sponsor economically weaker women. 

According to reports, Badshah will produce a song on women's empowerment within four months as part of his commitments.  

What happened during the hearing? 

During the hearing, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who presided it, said that the lyrics and presentation of Tateeree were offensive to the dignity and decency of women. The Chairperson also expressed regret over the harmful consequences and asked the parties involved to prevent any such incidents in the future. 

Badshah said to the commission that he will make a positive song for the women within 4 months. The singer also vowed to not be involved in any such activity in the future.  

Regarding the controversial song Tateeree, Badshah's advocate said that the singer had no intention of hurting anyone, and the work was purely creative. He said, “Regarding the song, we clarified that it was purely a creative work, not intended to defame women or any community.” 

Badshah apologises after controversy 

Rapper-singer Badshah last month clarified that he never had any intention to hurt people of Haryana through his lyrics. Responding to the backlash, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, in an Instagram video, said, “My song ‘Tateeree’ has been released and I have seen that its lyrics and visual representation have hurt many people, especially the sentiments of my own people from Haryana.” 

The rapper spoke about his music genre, explaining how the hip-hop lyrics are often targeted toward competitors and not any child or woman. 

The controversy 

'Tateeree' faced heavy criticism ever since its release earlier in March. The track even prompted the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) to issue a formal summons. Earlier, State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia slammed the rapper-singer and his latest song, describing his actions as “unforgivable.”

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