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Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being ‘unfairly targeted’ amid backlash

The Tateeree row led to an FIR against Badshah and the song’s removal, after which he apologised and released a revised version, while Nikhita Gandhi defended him saying he is being 'targeted.'

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

Tateeree controversy: Nikhita Gandhi backs Badshah, says rapper is being ‘unfairly targeted’ amid backlash
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Badshah is facing backlash over his latest Haryanvi track Tateeree, but singer Nikhita Gandhi has come out in his support, saying she believes the rapper is being unfairly targeted amid the controversy.

Nikhita Gandhi defends Badshah amid Tateeree row:

Rapper Badshah recently landed in controversy after his song Tateeree drew criticism for its visuals and lyrics. The track faced accusations of displaying girls who wore school uniforms while they danced inside a Haryana Roadways bus and made inappropriate hand movements, which resulted in public outrage and online discussions. Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has worked with Badshah on tracks like Jugnu and I Sajna, spoke about the matter in an interview with Variety India by saying that the situation seems to have been "misconstrued to a large extent." She expressed her sympathy for the rapper because she believes the accusations do not accurately represent the song's actual purpose.

Nikhita mentioned that numerous musicians have produced "cringeworthy and inappropriate" material throughout history, yet these artists have not received identical punishment. She said it feels unfortunate that Badshah is being singled out and added that she prefers to stay away from political debates, focusing instead on music and creativity.

Also read: Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan even after blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: 'I am losing crores'

FIR, backlash and revised version of the song:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The controversy around Tateeree escalated after an FIR was filed against Badshah in Panchkula over allegations related to public decency and indecent representation of women, which resulted in the removal of the song from streaming platforms. Badshah later apologised because he needed to explain that the lyrics contained his artistic defence against rival rappers, but he did not intend to attack women or children. He released a new version of the song in April after removing the controversial parts because he wanted to show respect to public opinion and take on his duties as an artist to society and culture.

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