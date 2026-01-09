Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya breakup: From viral PDA moments to AP Dhillion concert controversy, know the timeline

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly broken up quietly, days after a viral AP Dhillon concert video sparked online speculation. Despite denying misleading rumours, the couple has not officially confirmed the split and has chosen to move on privately.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria and actor Veer Pahariya have reportedly ended their relationship quietly, just days after a controversial moment from singer AP Dhillon’s concert went viral on social media. The couple reportedly decided to split up without announcing it to the public. Fans were taken aback by the news because Tara and Veer had a strong relationship and were frequently spotted together at events. So far, neither of them has formally acknowledged the split.

What happened at the AP Dhillon concert:

Following the online circulation of a video from AP Dhillon's concert, the breakup rumours emerged. Tara was spotted performing with the singer in the video, which sparked a lot of debate and conjecture on the internet. On social media, a lot of people started connecting the incident to problems in Tara and Veer's relationship. Tara and Veer separately addressed the matter shortly after the video went viral. They claimed that the videos were deceptive and out of context. Tara also criticised the dissemination of false narratives on the internet.

Tara spoke against online rumours:

Tara Sutaria responded angrily to the rumours and trolling. She discussed how paid publicity and edited videos can lead to misunderstandings. The actress expressed her belief that the truth always comes out and that she was unaffected by unfavourable remarks. Despite this explanation, reports indicate that Tara and Veer's relationship was already strained, and the online drama might have increased that strain.

Relationship that stayed mostly private:

According to reports, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria began dating in the middle of 2025. Despite not discussing their relationship in public, they shared photos from events and holidays and were frequently seen together. Fans were optimistic that the couple would succeed because they liked their chemistry.



As of right now, neither Veer nor Tara has disclosed the reason for the split or formally confirmed it. It appears that the couple has decided to keep their privacy and move on in silence. Fans wish them both the best of luck in the future while they wait for clarification.