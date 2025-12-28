Tara Sutaria exude charm in black gown with high slit at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, see viral pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate

Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’

Union Minister Amit Shah’s FRESH attack on Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ struggle to win elections, says, ‘Where will votes come from…’

Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema and 1960s sex symbol, dies at age 91

Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin Australian batter's explosive 6,6,6,4 lights up BBL 2025

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana 28 runs away from achieving major milestone, set to become...

Eyewitness reveals chilling details of Dipu Das lynching, he says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…

AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket

Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world recor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tara Sutaria exude charm in black gown with high slit at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, see viral pics

Tara Sutaria stole the spotlight at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert with a viral on-stage moment and a striking black gown. With soft makeup, minimal jewellery and confident styling, her elegant look stood out despite the buzz.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Tara Sutaria exude charm in black gown with high slit at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, see viral pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria made headlines after attending AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai, where she surprised fans by joining the singer on stage. Her glamorous look immediately caught all the attention, but a very short on-stage interaction, which included a hug and a kiss on the cheek with AP Dhillon, went viral and created mixed reactions on social media. With her supposed lover, Veer Pahariya, sitting in the audience, the incident turned into an online hot topic. In the course of the commotion and argument, Tara’s self-assured demeanour as well as her amazing outfit made sure that she was the focus of the night.

    What she wore:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

     

    Tara opted for a stylish black gown that looked bold yet elegant. The outfit featured a deep neckline, thin straps and a high slit, adding drama and glamour to her look. The silhouette of the dress beautifully accentuated her body, and the colour black, which is a classic one, made the whole outfit have a timeless charm. The dress was just right for a concert, vibrant in its simplicity, yet strong enough to be the centre of attraction and thus perfectly in sync with the spirited atmosphere of the event.

    Tara kept her makeup soft and glowing, focusing on natural-looking skin, lightly defined eyes, and nude lips. The bold outfit was nicely balanced by the makeup, but it did not get to the point that it was completely taking control of the situation. She decided to go for very small and delicate jewellery, which consisted of a pair of small ear studs and a fine chain on her wrist that together made a very subtle and pretty shining effect. Her hair was loosely curled and softly styled, which made her look like she just come back from the salon and was very classy at the same time.

    Also read: Natasa Stankovic turns head in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture cape, exuding elegance at Golden Hour, SEE pics

    Why her look stood out:

    Tara Sutaria's style and self-assuredness were the most noticeable aspects despite all the buzz around the viral moment. Her selection of a black-tuner dress with a minimum face was an amazing monochrome outfit that screamed beauty, power and sophistication all at once. The entire look was pure elegance, self-assurance and comfort; it became a perfect example of dressing up for live shows or night events with the added benefit of being stylish and calm even in the limelight.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'
    Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission
    AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…
    AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave
    Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket
    Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world recor
    Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift, Lamichhane, Raksha Bam rally behind Balendra as PM candidate
    Nepal Election 2026: Gen-Z protest triggers youth-driven political shift as ...
    Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’
    Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man…
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
    Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
    Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
    Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
    Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
    Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
    From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
    From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement