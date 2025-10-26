Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…

Tanya Mittal is currently in the Bigg Boss house and is in the news due to an ongoing dispute with her former friend Neelam Giri.

Tanya Mittal is one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19. The social media star is in the Bigg Boss house, but trouble seems to be brewing for her in the real world. A video of Tanya Mittal allegedly using a potash gun has gone viral on social media, creating trouble for the Bigg Boss 19 contestant.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Gwalior resident Shishupal Singh Kanshana has filed a complaint with ASP Anu Beniwal, demanding that an FIR be filed against Mittal, as the video of her using a potash gun went viral shortly after the district had banned the manufacture, sale, and use of potash guns.

A few days ago, the Gwalior district administration banned the manufacture, sale, and use of potash guns, citing the serious eye injuries caused by the gun. The ASP has reportedly asked the cybersecurity team to investigate the matter and provide clarification soon. Meanwhile, several reports suggest that this video is two years old, from a time when the use of potash guns wasn't banned. The ban was announced just days after Diwali, and since Tanya is still in the Bigg Boss house, it could be assumed that this video was released after the ban—but in reality, it's not a new clip.

The conflict began when Tanya Mittal was seen frequently talking to Farhana Bhatt, which angered her friend Neelam. The Bhojpuri actress confronted Tanya, saying, "You're talking to the person who has made me cry and hurt me the most in this house."

Is Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri's friendship over?

Tanya says that their friendship is over from now on. As tensions escalate, Neelam confronts Tanya in front of the rest of the house about why she continues to speak to Farhana, and breaks down in tears. Amaal Malik suggests that Tanya may be speaking to Farhana as a backup plan in case Neelam is evicted. Things escalate further when Tanya lashes out at Neelam, accusing her of playing the victim card.

