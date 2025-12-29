FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tanya Mittal offers tour to her condom factory, says THIS about Salman Khan: 'He would pull my...'

Known as a social media influencer and entrepreneur, Tanya revealed that she owns a condom manufacturing facility in the Instagram video, explaining the structure of her workforce and giving insights into daily operations.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 07:53 PM IST

Tanya Mittal offers tour to her condom factory, says THIS about Salman Khan: 'He would pull my...'
Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal became the center of attention with her high claims of luxury and property she owns, which left fellow contestants and even Salman Khan often in disbelief. After the season ended, Tanya Mittal has now taken on the public scrutiny of her claims about her businesses, and recently gave a tour of one of her factories. Not only this, but she also gave back to the criticism she received on the reality show, and numerous online trollings. She also spoke about being slammed by the show's host, Salman Khan, during the weekends in the tour video, which she shared on her Instagram page, which boasts over 4 million followers. 

Tanya offers tour to her condom factory

Known as a social media influencer and entrepreneur, Tanya revealed that she owns a condom manufacturing facility in the Instagram video, explaining the structure of her workforce and giving insights into daily operations. Located in Gwalior, the condom factory reportedly spans across 6 acres approximately. The factory employs over 300 to 400 staff members, including nearly 100 women workers. In a detailed video tour with News Pinch, Tanya showcased imported high-tech machinery and an in-house laboratory for quality testing. She explained that while she also owns pharmaceutical and solar ventures, the condom business is a major source of her income and exports products globally.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What did Tanya Mittal say about Salman Khan?

During the factory visit, Tanya reflected on her time in the Bigg Boss house and remarked, "Inside the house, they would lynch me for six days. Commenting on show host Salman Khan, she said, "And then the man who came on weekends would pull my leg even more. He roasted me the entire time." Furthermore, she clarified her relationship with her staff, stating, "My driver and other staff members also address me as ‘didi’ or ‘boss’," and a staff member immediately confirmed, "We call her ‘Boss’!" The staff also stated that salaries were paid on time, aiming to dispel any doubts about working conditions in her factories.

