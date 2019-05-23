Headlines

Entertainment

Tanmay Bhatt on AIB dissolution: The hardest part about everything is to come to terms with my own failings as a leader

AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhatt took to his Instagram page and write a heartfelt note on the group getting dissolved after #MeToo controversy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 01:04 PM IST

On Wednesday night, All India Bakchod (AIB)'s official Instagram page released a statement regarding the members of their group - Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. The statement read as, "Tanmay Bhat's lapse of judgement regarding Utsav Chakraborty was egregious. As a result, even though Tanmay Bhat's suspension has been lifted, he will no longer hold the position of CEO." They became inactive after #MeToo India happened last year in the month of October.

Today, Tanmay took to his Instagram page and shared the same statement with a heartfelt note. He wrote, "The hardest part about everything that has happened in the last 8 months is to come to terms with my own failings as a leader and as an individual. But I know that owning up, being vulnerable, and taking responsibility are the only ways to move forward. I am deeply sorry for the distress I’ve caused to my friends, and anyone affected by my actions. I am deeply sorry to my colleagues who’ve had to go through immense stress that I feel responsible for. I realise that in the past, I’ve failed to live up to ideals that I've propagated myself, and my resolve is to ensure that this never happens again."

He added, "I ask that you believe my intentions in good faith while holding me to my words. If I make any lapses in judgement in the future, I welcome critique and accountability from followers of my work, both men and women. In any leadership capacity in the future, I will strive to build spaces in which women feel welcomed, valued, safe, heard and nurtured. I am committing to a daily process of unlearning, rewiring, and learning. To those who continue to have faith in me — thank you for giving me this invaluable opportunity to change and grow. I want to now look forward and let my actions prove my growth. Thank you."

A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat) on

After the controversy broke out, the company's web television show was cancelled entirely by its network, mid-season.

