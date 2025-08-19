Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why
Meet man, who failed in class 12th pre-boards, then in graduation, but cracked UPSC exam twice, he is currently posted in...
Vidya Balan stuns at Parineetaa re-release event: How simple diet helped actress to make fitness comeback
Spider-Man arrives to rescue Mumbaikars! Viral video shows a masked man draining waterlogged roads in Mumbai with a mop in hand - WATCH
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
Ambati Rayudu sparks NEW controversy over SuryaKumar Yadav's iconic T20 World Cup catch, says 'Rope was...'
Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life
Usha Nadkarni reveals she felt insulted after audition call for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy: 'A 25-year-old asked me...'
Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case
ENTERTAINMENT
Justice G. Jayachandran heard the plea and directed the government advocate to obtain details from the CCB before posting the case for further hearing on Wednesday.
Television actor T. Ravichandran has approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai police booked a case against him for allegedly issuing a death threat to Rajya Sabha member and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan.
On Monday, Justice G. Jayachandran heard the plea and directed the government advocate to obtain details from the CCB before posting the case for further hearing on Wednesday.
Ravichandran told the court that the remarks he made during a YouTube interview had been "unintentional" and were not intended as a real threat. The controversy began when Haasan, while speaking at the 15th anniversary celebrations of actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation earlier this month, stressed the importance of education as a tool for social transformation.
He noted that education was the "only weapon" capable of breaking what he described as the shackles of Sanatana Dharma. Ravichandran, reacting in an interview with a YouTube channel, strongly objected to Haasan's choice of words.
He went on to warn that he would slit the MP's throat if such remarks continued. The statement triggered widespread criticism and alarm, leading MNM vice-president and retired IPS officer A.G.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)