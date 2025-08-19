'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case

Justice G. Jayachandran heard the plea and directed the government advocate to obtain details from the CCB before posting the case for further hearing on Wednesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 01:24 PM IST

Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case
Image credit: Instagram

Television actor T. Ravichandran has approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai police booked a case against him for allegedly issuing a death threat to Rajya Sabha member and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan.

On Monday, Justice G. Jayachandran heard the plea and directed the government advocate to obtain details from the CCB before posting the case for further hearing on Wednesday.

Ravichandran told the court that the remarks he made during a YouTube interview had been "unintentional" and were not intended as a real threat. The controversy began when Haasan, while speaking at the 15th anniversary celebrations of actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation earlier this month, stressed the importance of education as a tool for social transformation.

He noted that education was the "only weapon" capable of breaking what he described as the shackles of Sanatana Dharma. Ravichandran, reacting in an interview with a YouTube channel, strongly objected to Haasan's choice of words.

He went on to warn that he would slit the MP's throat if such remarks continued. The statement triggered widespread criticism and alarm, leading MNM vice-president and retired IPS officer A.G.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

