Actor Indra Kumar dies by suicide, reason unknown

It has been a sad week as another actor has died by suicide. Earlier this week, Sandeep Nahar had shared a video before hanging himself at his residence. Now as per the latest reports, a television actor in the Tamil entertainment industry named Indrakumar/Indra Kumar has killed himself on Friday. An IndiaGlitz report revealed that Indra had visited his friend's house on Thursday night after watching a movie in Chennai.

In the morning, Indrakumar was seen hanging from the ceiling and the police were informed immediately. Soon after that, the portal reported that his body was taken to postmortem. Meanwhile, Indra was a Sri Lankan Tamil of 25 years of age and stayed at a refugee camp in Chennai.

It is being reported that Indrakumar failed to get good opportunities to act in movies and also had a few misunderstandings with his wife. The couple also has a small child, reported the portal.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sandeep Nahar died allegedly by suicide in Mumbai's Goregaon area, said police. According to the police officials, Nahar died at his residence and his body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been lodged and the matter is being probed, said police.

His wife told police that she along with two others recovered his body in a hanging condition, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur said. "The body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after that," he said.

Nahar, who had worked in Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wrote a note on Facebook, stating that he was going to die by suicide.

In a video on his social media handle, Nahar was speaking about his life, explaining how he was suffering at both personal and professional levels.

(Inputs from ANI)