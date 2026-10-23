Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute: 'His demise is a great loss'

The 75-year-old singer Krishnaraj was known for his unique voice and has sung over 300 songs in Tamil, including hits like Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa, Kaathu Adikkuthu, Sirichuttu Ponalum, and Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu.

Popular Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj, who was a close associate of late music composer Deva, passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to ill health. The 75-year-old singer was known for his unique voice and has sung over 300 songs in Tamil, including hits like Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa, Kaathu Adikkuthu, Sirichuttu Ponalum, and Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu.

Reacting to the news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid heartfelt tributes on social media, remembering the late Krishnaraj and offering his condolences to his family. "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers," Vijay wrote.

Remembering Krishnaraj, actor R Sarath Kumar said on X, "Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music. While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss."

The late singer's mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, for the public and film fraternity to pay respects. Krishnaraj’s passing came days after the Tamil film industry lost veteran music composer Deva.

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