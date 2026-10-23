FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute: 'His demise is a great loss'

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute

Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film storms past Rs 600 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film storms past Rs 600 crore

AR Rahman leads musical celebration of Ramayana in Chennai with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi

AR Rahman leads musical celebration of Ramayana with Ranbir, Yash, Sai

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute: 'His demise is a great loss'

The 75-year-old singer Krishnaraj was known for his unique voice and has sung over 300 songs in Tamil, including hits like Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa, Kaathu Adikkuthu, Sirichuttu Ponalum, and Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 10:01 AM IST

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute: 'His demise is a great loss'
Krishnaraj dies, CM Vijay offers tribute
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj, who was a close associate of late music composer Deva, passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to ill health. The 75-year-old singer was known for his unique voice and has sung over 300 songs in Tamil, including hits like Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa, Kaathu Adikkuthu, Sirichuttu Ponalum, and Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu.

Reacting to the news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid heartfelt tributes on social media, remembering the late Krishnaraj and offering his condolences to his family. "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers," Vijay wrote.

Remembering Krishnaraj, actor R Sarath Kumar said on X, "Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music. While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss."

The late singer's mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, for the public and film fraternity to pay respects. Krishnaraj’s passing came days after the Tamil film industry lost veteran music composer Deva.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute: 'His demise is a great loss'
Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 75, CM Vijay pens tribute
14 Indians rescued by Houthis after Saudi Arabia attacks yacht in Red Sea? Details here
14 Indians rescued by Houthis after Saudi Arabia attacks yacht in Red Sea?
Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie review: Sonakshi Sinha brings unique time-bending twist to Darr, Zaheer Iqbal spins big surprise as obsessive lover
Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie review: Sonakshi Sinha brings time-bending twist to Darr
Earthquake of 7 magnitude jolts Tibet, 18 killed! Watch video
Major earthquake hits Tibet's Nagqu, 18 dead and 46 injured
RTI Revelation: Two Election Commissioners complained against election officer, govt did not act
RTI Revelation: Two Election Commissioners complained against election officer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement