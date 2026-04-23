Tamil Nadu polls 2026: Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith cast their vote, Vijay Sethupathi advices 'everyone come and vote'

At the first phase of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, several superstars arrived at the polling booth to cast their votes.

Polling began for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the early morning of April 23, and the biggest of superstars arrived at the polling booth to cast their votes. Several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram was seen at Amma Nagar polling booth, excerising their right.

Actress Trisha Krishnan cast her vote in Chennai, and was seen arriving at the polling booth in a green cord set as she joined several prominent faces from the film fraternity who turned up at polling stations amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Superstar #Rajinikanth cast his vote.. Many people were recording from very close and even saw who he voted for..pic.twitter.com/vY4bFIWFPX — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay Sethupathi said, "Everyone come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth." https://t.co/TK18cVlXAx pic.twitter.com/TXEqn2vcHZ April 23, 2026

Actor Vijay Sethupathi also fulfilled his democratic duty in the Anna Nagar assembly constituency no. 21 in Kilpauk Chennai high school and spoke about the importance of civic responsibility. While speaking to the media, the actor said, "Everyone come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth."

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback.