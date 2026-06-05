Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay unveils first track Sigma Style from his directorial debut Sigma - Watch

With Sigma, Jason Sanjay embarks on his filmmaking journey while carrying forward the cinematic legacy of his father and superstar Vijay aka Thalapathy, who has since transitioned from stardom to public service as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

The first glimpse into Jason Sanjay's directorial world has arrived with the release of Sigma Style, the first track from his debut film Sigma. The energetic number was unveiled by Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the song's Telugu and Tamil versions on X while conveying his best wishes to the team. Featuring vocals by Thaman S, Smile Tupakeys, and Mc Rude, the track sets the tone for the film’s youthful vibe. Announcing the launch, Dulquer wrote, "Happy to launch the first single of SIGMA. Sending my best wishes to dear Jason Sanjay & the entire team for a successful release and an incredible journey ahead."



Sigma release date

Jason Sanjay, son of C. Joseph Vijay, recently unveiled the release date of his directorial debut Sigma, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. Headlined by Sundeep Kishan, the action-adventure heist thriller is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 31 and is backed by Lyca Productions. With Sigma, Jason embarks on his filmmaking journey while carrying forward the cinematic legacy of his father and superstar Vijay aka Thalapathy who has since transitioned from stardom to public service as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.

Sigma Style music video

Jason Sanjay's early training as a filmmaker

Born in London and raised in Chennai, Jason Sanjay studied at the American International School before pursuing formal film education abroad, including a Film Production diploma in Toronto, Canada, and a screenwriting course in London. His academic training equipped him with a strong understanding of storytelling and filmmaking. During his student years, Jason directed the short film Pull the Trigger.

Jason Sanjay has maintained silence on Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce

Amid the widely discussed divorce proceedings between Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam, Jason Sanjay has remained largely silent in public. While social media speculation linked him to the family controversy through claims of distancing himself from his father, none of these reports have been officially confirmed. Instead, the aspiring filmmaker has kept a low profile, focusing on his directorial debut Sigma and staying away from commenting on his parents' personal matters.

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