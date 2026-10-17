Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to veteran music composer Deva, who died aged 75 in Chennai. The state government has announced state honours for the composer, known for hits in Annamalai, Baasha and Kushi. His funeral will take place in Arcot on October 18.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expressed shock and grief over the death of veteran music composer Deva, paying tribute to his contribution to Tamil cinema and its music. "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru, Deva, the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, the 'Theni Breeze of Melody (Thenisai Thendral),' I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow," read a statement shared on the official social media handle of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Remembering the composer's enduring musical legacy, Vijay added, "Deva, who received numerous awards including Kalaimamani, his musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Thiru Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers."

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Deva will be accorded state honours during his final rites in recognition of his contribution to the music industry and his role in bringing a distinct local flavour to Tamil film music. Vijay also visited the late composer's residence on Saturday to pay his final respects and offer condolences to his family.

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் தனித்துவமான இசையமைப்பாளரும், கானா பாடல்களால் எளிய மக்களின் மனங்களைக் கவர்ந்தவருமான 'தேனிசைத் தென்றல்' திரு.தேவா அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், ஆழ்ந்த வேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, மலையாளம், கன்னடம் ஆகிய மொழிகளில் 400-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட திரைப்படங்களுக்கு இசையமைத்ததோடு, பல கானா பாடல்களை எழுதி, அவரே பாடியும் உள்ளார். கலைமாமணி உள்ளிட்ட பல்வேறு விருதுகளைப் பெற்ற திரு.தேவா அவர்களின் இசைப் பயணமும், பாடல்களும் திரையிசை வரலாற்றில் என்றும் நிலைத்திருக்கும். அவரது மறைவு தமிழ்த் திரையுலகிற்கு பேரிழப்பாகும். இசையமைப்பாளர் திரு.தேவா அவர்களை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், உறவினர்களுக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், திரைத்துறையினருக்கும், இசை ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், அனுதாபங்களையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 17, 2026

Deva, whose full name was Devanesan Chokkalingam, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75. During his nearly four-decade career, the composer scored music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Known for his folk-inspired tunes, he rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, carving out a distinct identity in the industry.

His memorable compositions for Rajinikanth-starrers Annamalai and Baasha, as well as Vijay's blockbuster Kushi, continue to enjoy popularity among music lovers. Deva's funeral is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Arcot on October 18. Family members, film industry personalities and fans are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

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