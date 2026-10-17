FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer

CM Vijay pays tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours

Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'

Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to veteran music composer Deva, who died aged 75 in Chennai. The state government has announced state honours for the composer, known for hits in Annamalai, Baasha and Kushi. His funeral will take place in Arcot on October 18.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer
CM Vijay announces state honours for Deva
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expressed shock and grief over the death of veteran music composer Deva, paying tribute to his contribution to Tamil cinema and its music. "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru, Deva, the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, the 'Theni Breeze of Melody (Thenisai Thendral),' I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow," read a statement shared on the official social media handle of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Remembering the composer's enduring musical legacy, Vijay added, "Deva, who received numerous awards including Kalaimamani, his musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Thiru Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers."

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Deva will be accorded state honours during his final rites in recognition of his contribution to the music industry and his role in bringing a distinct local flavour to Tamil film music. Vijay also visited the late composer's residence on Saturday to pay his final respects and offer condolences to his family.

Deva, whose full name was Devanesan Chokkalingam, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75. During his nearly four-decade career, the composer scored music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Known for his folk-inspired tunes, he rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, carving out a distinct identity in the industry. 

His memorable compositions for Rajinikanth-starrers Annamalai and Baasha, as well as Vijay's blockbuster Kushi, continue to enjoy popularity among music lovers. Deva's funeral is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Arcot on October 18. Family members, film industry personalities and fans are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

Also Read - OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer
CM Vijay pays tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours
Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Viral video of India star’s lookalike breaks the internet - Watch
Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Lookalike’s iral video breaks the internet
Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'
Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale
Marathi thriller Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to have a pan-India release in November on this date
Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to release pan-India on this date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement