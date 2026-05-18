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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns death of producer K Rajan: 'The film industry will always remember his dedication'

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns death of producer K Rajan: 'The film industry will always remember his dedication'

85-year-old film producer K Rajan died by suicide after jumping into Adyar river in Chennai on Sunday. Superstar-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, had expressed his condolences on Rajan's shocking demise.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2026, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns death of producer K Rajan: 'The film industry will always remember his dedication'
CM Vijay mourns death of producer K Rajan
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed condolences on the demise of veteran producer, director, and actor K Rajan, who died by suicide after jumping into Chennai's Adyar river on Sunday at the age of 85. In a condolence message shared on his official X handle, the superstar-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry."

Vijay further praised Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues affecting the cinema sector. "Thiru. K. Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema," the statement read.

Highlighting Rajan's decades-long association with the industry, the Chief Minister added, "His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication." Concluding the message, he wrote, "I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry."

Who was K Rajan?

K Rajan was known for producing several Tamil films, including Thangamana Thangachi and Chinna Poovai Killathe. Over the years, he established himself as a producer, director and actor, earning recognition for his multifaceted contribution to Tamil cinema. Apart from his work behind the camera, Rajan also appeared in several Tamil films such as Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu, and Bakasuran. News of his demise prompted condolences from members of the Tamil film fraternity, with several celebrities mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker and actor. The Tamil Nadu police has filed a case and are investigating Rajan's demise. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Malavika Mohanan slams 'distasteful' questions about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan: 'Completely unnecessary, sensational'

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