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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 daily shows for new films in first week, fans say 'release Jana Nayagan now'

After CM Thalapathy Vijay's latest decision favouring the Tamil film industry, fans are now keenly awaiting the release of his final film Jana Nayagan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2026, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 daily shows for new films in first week, fans say 'release Jana Nayagan now'
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
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The Tamil Nadu government issued an order on Monday permitting all cinema halls across the state to screen five shows daily for the first seven days of a new film's release as well as on all weekends, public holidays, and local festival days. According to an official release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay passed the order following a representation from representatives of the Tamil film industry on May 16. 

Previously, under Condition 14-A of the 'Form C' license of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were restricted to screening four shows a day. Special fifth shows were only permitted on local festival days or public holidays with prior approval from district collectors or the Chennai police commissioner. 

Following the Chief Minister's decision, the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules have been amended. Under the new guidelines, theatres can now screen five shows daily during the first week of a new Tamil movie release, as well as on all weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), public holidays, and local festival days. The statement further clarified that theatre owners will no longer require separate, individual permissions from the government or licensing authorities to run these five daily shows during the stipulated periods.

After CM Thalapathy Vijay's latest decision favouring the Tamil film industry, fans are now keenly awaiting the release of his final film Jana Nayagan. The political action thriller is reportedly eyeing a June 19 release, with ticket booking platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato listing the date. The makers, however, are yet to make an official announcement as the film is still awaiting CBFC clearance. The reported date has generated massive buzz among fans as the release would arrive just days before Vijay’s birthday on June 22, making his final film outing even more special.

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