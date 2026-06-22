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Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay’s 52nd birthday: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara pour wishes

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Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay’s 52nd birthday: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara pour wishes

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay turned 52 and received birthday wishes from PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, and Nayanthara. This is his first birthday after becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay’s 52nd birthday: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara pour wishes
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Thalapathy Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, celebrated his 52nd birthday and received wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan, and Nayanthara. This is his first birthday after taking office, making it a special moment for both fans and the political world.

Wishes from leaders and film stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings and wished Vijay good health and long life. Kamal Haasan too sent a warm message, referring to Vijay as his “younger brother” and praising his journey from cinema to politics. Actor Nayanthara, who has shared many films with Vijay, also wished him a happy and successful year ahead.

From film star to Chief Minister

 

Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won the 2026 Assembly elections. He took the oath of office on May 10, officially joining the top state leadership. He was one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema, with blockbusters like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal and Leo to his credit, before he turned politician.

His move from Hollywood to politics has been much talked about and followed by fans across the country. This year, his birthday was more about his duties as Chief Minister, with reports suggesting he spent his time on public work and governance activities rather than big celebrations.

Also read: ‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated, recalls fire incident on set

About Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and recent victory

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was founded on governance and public welfare and won a major victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party’s win was a strong political debut and Vijay became Chief Minister on May 10. His victory is being seen as a big shift in Tamil Nadu politics, with voters giving a clear mandate to TVK under his leadership.

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