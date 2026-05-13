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Tamil Nadu CM, Thalapathy Vijay makes first statement after TVK wins confidence motion, calls it establishing 'democracy with conscience'

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Tamil Nadu CM, Thalapathy Vijay makes first statement after TVK wins confidence motion, calls it establishing 'democracy with conscience'

Thalapathy Vijay secures another historic win by leading his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to victory in last month's election, and was confirmed on Wednesday as the new chief minister after winning a vote of confidence.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 03:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tamil Nadu CM, Thalapathy Vijay makes first statement after TVK wins confidence motion, calls it establishing 'democracy with conscience'
Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: Instagram)
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Tamil Nadu CM, C. Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay, has secured another historic win for TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), a confidence motion. On Wednesday, he was confirmed as the new chief minister after winning a vote of confidence. Hours after claiming the victory, Vijay shared his first statement on X, thanking the people of Tamil Nadu by celebrating the milestone.

First statement of Thalapathy Vijay after winning the vote of confidence 

As per the English translation from a Tamil tweet, Vijay thanked the citizens for establishing a 'democracy of conscience' and wrote, "The confidence motion seeking public trust in the people's government that has established a democracy with a conscience was brought to the Assembly today. The confidence motion, supported and voted in favor by the people through public trust, has been victorious for our government formed thereby."

He further acknowledged all the party members who stood in support, and said, "On this victory, we express our heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed party leaders who support us, and to all honorable Assembly members from those parties. At the same time, we convey our affection to our party Assembly members who always stand with us."

At last, CM Vijay concluded by thanking the people of Tamil Nadu, and wrote, "At this juncture, it is our duty to once again express our thanks to all the people who trusted us in the election. Thanks to all the people of Tamil Nadu."

Here's the tweet

What is confidence motion? 

A vote of confidence is a test of whether the ruling government still has enough numbers to stay in power. When a government proves it has the support of the majority in the legislature (like Parliament or Assembly), the government continues in power, and its governance is officially confirmed. With the win of the confidence motion, the political position also becomes more stable and stronger, and the opposition loses momentum. 

Also read: As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, the superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you

 

About Vijay's iconic victory as CM

In the Tamil Nadu assembly election, which was held on April 23, the TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. Vijay (51) had launched the TVK in early 2024 -- challenging the Dravidian giants, which have held power in Tamil Nadu for decades.

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