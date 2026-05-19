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Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu on box office success

Karuppu has grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first five days and has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Suriya's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. The fantasy action drama stars Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's rumoured partner Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 19, 2026, 06:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu on box office success
CM Vijay on Karuppu box office success
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated the team of actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu after the film's strong performance at the box office. The makers shared that the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to producer SR Prabu, who has bankrolled the fantasy action drama under his banner Dream Warrior Pictures, for the film's success. Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first five days and has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Suriya's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

CM Vijay extends heartfelt wishes to Team Karuppu

Sharing the picture of SR Prabhu and Vijay on social media, the Karuppu team thanked the Chief Minister for his support. The post read, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes."

Karuppu begins with a special gratitute note for CM Vijay

The newly elected Chife Minister had granted "special permission" for 9 am shows of Karuppu. Although the film was slated for a worldwide release on Thursday, May 14, it was released a day later on Friday after all the Thursday screenings were reportedly cancelled due to financial issues. When the film finally released, the makers opened it with a special thank you message to Vijay, which read, "Best wishes to Chief Minister Vijay from Anbana Fans."

Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha is Karuppu's leading lady

Vijay and Trisha have been in the spotlight after their joint appearance at a wedding in March, a few days after Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for divorce. Earlier this month, Trisha attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, reigniting their dating rumours. Rumours about Vijay and Trisha being in a relationship have circulated for years, largely due to their popular on-screen pairing in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), and their off-screen camaraderie.

READ | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Namit Malhotra film is India's biggest production with over 10,000 crew members

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