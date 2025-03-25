In days leading up to his death, Hussaini had been posting updates about his health on social media. In one of the posts, he had announced his decision to donate his body for medical research.

Actor, archer, and karate expert Shihan Hussaini died after a battle with blood cancer at a private hospital in Chennai, his family announced on Tuesday (March 25). The family informed in a Facebook post that his mortal remains would be kept at his Besant Nagar residence until this evening. The final rites will be performed in Madurai.

"I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening -- Hussaini and family," the Facebook post read. Hussaini was affectionately called Hu.

The family also requested Hussaini's students to come in their shooting uniforms. "If possible come with your bow and arrow to shoot a few arrows."

In days leading up to his death, Hussaini had been posting updates about his health on social media. In one of the posts, he had announced his decision to donate his body for medical research. "Signed it. This will be used for teaching purposes for anatomy to medical students...Preparing for death but not giving up," part of his post read.

Reportedly, the government of Tamil Nadu had provided a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for his cancer treatment.

Hussaini made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan in 1986 and went on to be part of Rajinikanth's Velaikaran. He donned various roles in the films Bloodstone, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Badri, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chennai City Gangsters, and Vedan.

Hussaini was also a well-known karate expert.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

(With inputs from PTI).