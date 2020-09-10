Headlines

Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji dies at 45 in Chennai

Vadivel Balaji was last seen playing a pivotal role in Nayanthara's hit film Kolamaavu Kokila.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 02:48 PM IST

Tamil comedy actor Vadivel Balaji, who rose to fame with Vijay TV's popular comedy television show Kalakapovathu Yaaru and Adhu Idhu Edhu passed away today at a government hospital in Chennai. He was aged 45. Vijay Television confirmed the news by posting a picture of Vadivel Balaji on its official Twitter account. Posting a crying emoji, they wrote, "#RIPVadivelBalaji." 

According to our sources, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Billroth Hospital and Vijaya Hospital, both of which are private hospitals in Chennai. Balaji, who was on ventilator support, was later shifted to Omandurar Estate, a government hospital as his family couldn't manage finances. The comedian was paralysed after having the heart attack and had been under treatment for the past 15 days. The actor passed away early this morning after he suffered a stroke. 

Vadivel Balaji is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. On the work front, Vadivel Balaji had also been a part of a few films in Tamil. He was widely appreciated for imitating popular comedian Vadivelu. In one of the shows, Vadivelu himself showered compliments on Balaji for imitating him perfectly.

Vadivel Balaji was last seen playing a pivotal role in Nayanthara's hit film Kolamaavu Kokila. Born in Madurai, the actor made his debut in Tamil cinema with a film titled En Raasavin Manasile, which was released in 1991.

