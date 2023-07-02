This superstar gave Tamil cinema's first Rs 200 crore hit; and it's not Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, or Vikram

Kamal Haasan starred in the first Tamil film to gross Rs 200 crore

Over the last two decades, the Tamil film industry has progressed by leaps and bounds in terms of box office collection. Today, the highest-grossing Tamil films are rivalling their Bollywood cousins in terms of box office revenue. But it wasn’t always the case. At the beginning of the 21st century, most Tamil films struggled to gross over Rs 25 crore while Hindi films were consistently breaking the 50-crore barrier. It all changed in 2005 with the film Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi but it wasn’t until 2008 that Tamil films were outdoing the collections of Hindi films.

First Tamil film to gross Rs 200 crore

In 2008, Kamal Haasan starred in the action drama Dasavathaaram, which grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film was the first Tamil release to break the barrier and only the third Indian film ever, after Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Interestingly enough, the film was not the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Only a few months after its release, Aamir Khan’s Ghajini released to break all box office records with a worldwide gross of Rs 232 crore.

Dasavathaaram’s record as highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time

However, Dasavathaaramremained the highest-grossing Tamil film for some time. It had broken the record of Rajinikanth’s Sivaji The Boss, which had released in 2007 and earned Rs 159 crore. It would take two more years for Rajinikanth to wrestle back his top spot with Shankr’s sci-fi epic Enthiran, which grossed Rs 320 crore and became the first Tamil film to break the 300-crore barrier. Kamal Haasan himself surpassed the earnings of Dasavathaaramtwice – once with Vishwaroopam (Rs 220 crore in 2013) and then with Vikram (Rs 500 crore in 2022).

Why was Dasavathaaram so unique

What made Dasavathaaram such a huge hit was a combination of the film’s concept, production values, and Kamal Haasan’s starpower. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film starred Kamal in ten different roles. The action thriller involved a scientist who must prevent a biological weapon from falling into the hands of terrorists. It employed concepts like the butterfly effect and utilised prosthetics and VFX well. Apart from Kamal, the film also starred Asin, Jayaprada, and Mallika Sherawat. It set a pre-release record for Tamil cinema, selling all its rights for a then-record price of Rs 50 crore.