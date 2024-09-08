Twitter
Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Nadigar Sangam has vowed to take strict action in sexual harassment complaints in the Tamil film industry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 10:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal
Vishal, General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam
Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes' Association of Kollywood, passed a resolution on Sunday calling for strict action against sexual harassment complaints in the industry. The 68th General Council meeting of Nadigar Sangam was held in Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai on Sunday. Large numbers of Union members participated in the meeting and several issues were discussed.

Other than Vishal, the association's president, Nassar, the association's treasurer, Karthi and several others participated in the general council meeting. Actor Vishal, who is also the General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, affirmed that 'strict action' will be taken as soon as a complaint is received.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal said, "There is a commission already been formed by Nadigar Sangam. The action is going to be very strict. We will take action once the complaint is received, whoever it is. Any girl who undergoes this kind of situation." 

Actor Nassar also said the issue has been taken very seriously and a committee has been formed. "The meeting went well as usual. We have taken the issue very seriously. We have formed a committee. We have given confidence to women that there is somebody to listen to this is our first step," he stated.

This comes in wake of the row created in the Malayalam film industry after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosed some shocking details of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women in the industry. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry. The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry. Following the allegations, Mohanlal resigned as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Several other AMMA leaders also resigned from their positions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

