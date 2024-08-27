Twitter
Bijili Ramesh rose to fame through YouTube prank videos, which eventually landed him roles in a few films. He was a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 05:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil actor, YouTube sensation Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46; his last wish was to act with Rajinikanth
Bijili Ramesh with Rajinikanth
Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh passed away due to prolonged illness in Chennai on August 26 night, his family said on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the age of 46. He was receiving treatment for liver-related issues as per his family.

"He suddenly passed away while sleeping. Two days ago, he had returned home from hospital to celebrate his wedding anniversary. He was being treated at the hospital," the actor's family said. He is survived by wife and son. The final rites is scheduled to take place near MGR Nagar in Chennai today.

Bijili Ramesh rose to fame through YouTube prank videos, which eventually landed him roles in a few films. He acted in movies like Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), Aadai (2019) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) along with several TV shows. 

The deceased actor was a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan and had seen each film of the superstar. In one of his recent videos, he had said, "I wanted to act with everyone in films. But I couldn't. Especially my leader, Rajini (Rajinikanth). My biggest wish was to act with Rajini sir. But that didn't happen."

A few days ago, his family appealed for financial help from the film community to get him through his treatment. (With inputs from ANI)

