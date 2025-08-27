Tamil actor Vijay booked after his bouncers push TVK worker at Madurai event

The complaint, lodged by party worker Sarathkumar, alleges that Vijay’s bouncers pushed him while he was trying to climb the ramp, causing him to fall and suffer a chest injury.

Tamil actor and TVK chief Vijay has landed in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him and 10 others over an incident at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s second state conference in Madurai on August 20.

The complaint, lodged by party worker Sarathkumar, alleges that Vijay’s bouncers pushed him while he was trying to climb the ramp, causing him to fall and suffer a chest injury. The case has been registered at Kunnam police station. Reports say the venue had arrangements for over 1.5 lakh people, with large crowds arriving early to see Vijay.

Seriously this is very very disgusting.



Why our fellow human beings become so senseless?



This guy Vijay was a film actor hence his face is recognised by every one and many youngsters have gone on to believe the movies and real life has connection.



But throwing down and… pic.twitter.com/SL9m0WmOhc — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 24, 2025

In another viral video from the event, a fan was seen hanging dangerously from a railing to get Vijay’s attention. Security tried to make him come down, but Vijay walked up, took a book from him, and continued moving. In the same clip, another fan managed to break through security, grab Vijay by the shoulders, and jump in excitement before being pulled away. Vijay has not yet commented on the FIR.

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, which featured an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila. His next project, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled for release in 2026.