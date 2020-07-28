Tamil actor Shaam, 11 others arrested by Chennai Police for conducting illegal gambling activities

Tamil actor Shaam and 11 others were arrested Monday night under the Gambling Act from the actor's apartment complex in the upscale Nungambakkam area in Chennai post a surprise check by the police. Reports state that game boards, tokens, and cash worth lakhs of rupees were seized by the Chennai Police as they conducted a surprise raid on Shaam's home.

According to the police, other popular Tamil actors would also frequent Shaam's home to indulge in gambling activities, however, no other individual from Kollywood was arrested along with Shaam.

Quoting a senior official in their report, BollywoodLife wrote, "Actor Shaam has been arrested along with 11 others. We are investigating the modus operandi over the use of tokens. A few other actors also frequent this apartment complex to gamble. But on Monday, they were not there."

For the uninformed, the raid was conducted just a day after a final-year undergraduate student killed himself due to losing money in an online game. The police officer added, "The young man had lost Rs 20,000 he had taken from his workplace and appears to have become depressed and killed himself. Many hotels are now being used to quarantine COVID-19 patients. However, there have been reports that some rooms are being used for gambling. Once we get credible information, we will raid them."

On the work front, Shaam had made his debut in Kollywood with 12B in 2001 and later went on to star in Telugu cinema with films like Kick and Race Gurram. Shaam is currently awaiting the release of his long-delayed Tamil film, Party.