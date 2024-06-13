Twitter
Entertainment

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead with head injury at Chennai home

Police found Pradeep K Vijayan dead after they broke the door of his Chennai house. Reports say Pradeep had recently complained of feeling out of breath and dizzy.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pradeep K Vijayan
Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan, known for films like Thegidi and Hey Sinamika, was discovered dead with a head injury in the bathroom of his Chennai home on Wednesday, June 12. The police is currently investigating the cause of his death.

According to reports, Pradeep's friend was trying to reach him but received no response to multiple calls. After this, he got concerned and went to Pradeep's place and, after receiving no answer despite knocking on the door, called the police.

Police found the actor dead after they broke the door. Reports say Pradeep had recently complained of feeling out of breath and dizzy. His body has been taken to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

The sudden death of Pradeep has deeply shocked his fans and fellow celebrities. Actor and singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar posted on his official X account on Thursday, she wrote, "Ok this is coming as a shocker. Was very fond of him as a brother. No we never used to talk every day but whenever once in a blue moon we spoke affection was very much intact You will be terribly missed Pradeep K Vijayan anna. May your soul rest in peace."

Pradeep Nair Pappu, known for his roles in films like Thegidi (2014) and Rudhran (2023) with Raghava Lawrence, began his acting career in 2013 with Sonna Puriyathu. Originally a tech graduate, he pursued acting out of passion. He's set to appear in Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film "Maharaja," slated for release on June 14.

