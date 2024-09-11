Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

Photos and a video of the damaged car and Jiiva’s reaction to bystanders after accident have gone viral.

Tamil actor Jiiva and his wife met with an accident on Wednesday evening while traveling to Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, when their car hit a road divider. Fortunately, they only sustained minor injuries.

Photos and a video of the damaged car and Jiiva’s reaction to bystanders have gone viral. In the video, Jiiva is seen angrily responding to unhelpful comments while helping his wife, he can be seen getting angry and yelling at the people who seemed to pass comments.

Earlier, Jiiva got into an ugly spat with reports after they asked him about the Justice Hema Committee. The incident happened in Theni, Tamil Nadu, where Jiiva appeared upset and refused to answer questions about the report.

In no time, the video of their fight went viral on social media. Soon after, singer Chinmayi Sripada took a jibe at Jiiva. In the video, Jiiva is heard asking the media to keep the atmosphere positive during his visit. He says, "We’ve come here for a good event, so let’s say good things. I’ve come to Theni after a long time. I’m coming here after shooting for a movie called Thenavattu. A lot of things are happening in a lot of industries. Your job is to gather news. Our job is to maintain a good atmosphere. As actors, we bring a smile to many people’s faces, and we have come here for that reason."

When Jiiva was asked if sexual harassment is an issue in the Tamil film industry, he denied it, claiming that it doesn’t happen in Kollywood. He said, "I’ve already answered this before, I can’t keep answering the same question."

According to media reports, Jiiva then questioned whether the journalist who asked the question had any sense. This comment sparked a heated argument, with other journalists getting involved. Chinmayi, who has always been vocal about her opinions, reacted to Jiiva's video on her official X account.

