Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'

Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer Maari, Vishal's Irumbu Thirai, and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran, suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday.
In news that has plunged the Tamil film industry in grief, well known Tamil film actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, passed away on Thursday. He was 46 years old. Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film Bigil.
Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer Maari, Vishal's Irumbu Thirai, and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran, suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday. The unit members rushed the actor to a private hospital, where he was being provided treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
However, the actor couldn't be saved and is believed to have passed away at around 8.30 pm on Thursday evening. Sources say the body of the actor is to be taken from the hospital to his residence where it will be kept for people to pay their last respects on Friday.
Several actors and directors from the Tamil film industry have expressed shock and grief on getting to know of the demise of the actor and comedian. Kamal Haasan, paid tribute to the late actor through a Tamil poem. The poem when loosely translated is a conversation that Haasan seems to be having with Robo Shankar. Pointing out that 'Robo' is just a pseudonym, the Vikram actor says that in his dictionary, he considers Robo Shankar to be his younger brother. "Just because you have gone doesn't mean you have left me," wrote Kamal and added that while Shankar had left because his job was done, he remained as his job remained unfinished. He finished the poem saying, "As you have left tomorrow for me, tomorrow is ours."
Karthi also took to his X account and wrote, "It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RoboShankar." Director Venkat Prabhu wrote on X, "RIP Robo Shankar, Gone too soon my friend. Deepest condolences to family and friends." (With inputs from IANS)
