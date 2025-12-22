FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day

Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

Barmer collector Tina Dabi's social media fame backfires as students call her..., here's what happened next

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 36th birthday in a beige floral mini dress with a no-makeup look, impressing fans with her natural, youthful and effortless style.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently celebrated her 36th birthday in a relaxed and cheerful way, and her outfit instantly caught the attention of fans on social media. She did not go for the typical, glamorous birthday celebrity appearance, but instead, she was very natural and simple, proving that one does not need heavy makeup and luxury gowns to be elegant. She wore a cute, floral mini dress along with the no-makeup look, which resulted in a light, youthful and effortless vibe. Fans were highly impressed seeing her happy, confident and stylish, which was proof that simplicity can be as eye-catching as glamour.

    What she wore:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    For her birthday celebration, Tamannaah wore a beige floral mini dress featuring soft, pretty floral patterns that gave her a cheerful and elegant appearance. The dress fit perfectly, and the fabric was light and airy, making it a great choice for a casual birthday gathering or a small party. She chose very few accessories for the dress, so the outfit kept getting all the attention. The floral print not only gave a playful but also a sophisticated aspect to her appearance, and the pastel shades were just right for her skin. By opting for a simple outfit, she demonstrated that elegant and trendy looks can be very comfortable and easy to wear, particularly for day parties or cosy get-togethers.

    Tamannaah kept her makeup minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her skin looked radiant and glowing without any heavy cosmetics, giving her a fresh and youthful appearance. Her hair was left open in gentle waves, which contributed to the easy-going and joyful atmosphere of her birthday look. The no-makeup style could not have been more appropriate for her informal, bright, cheerful outfit and added a touch of grace to her appearance that was very discreet. The whole styling looked like a merry and cosy gathering with friends, and it was a silent demonstration of the fact that one does not necessarily need to go for elaborate makeup or heavy styling to be beautiful.

    Also read: Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks on 'Bhabhiji Ghar per hai' actress Shubhangi Atre, says 'decency...'

    Why fans loved her look:

    Fans of Tamannaah were very impressed with the actress's birthday look as it was down-to-earth, easy to relate to, and an imitation was not difficult. The blooms on her mini dress and no make-up look screamed that less is more, the other way round. The get-up was bright but not too much, young but very classy, and it encouraged people attending the parties to adopt a less-is-more attitude. Tamannaah's 36th birthday outfit is the best demonstration of how self-assurance, easy-going nature and real beauty merge to create a very bold style statement.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here
    IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details
    Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video
    Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday
    Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?
    Aravalli at crossroads: What does SC ruling mean for mining, water security?
    Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country
    Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads i
    Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day
    Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay to bring third instalment on this special day
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
    Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
    Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
    Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
    Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
    From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
    Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
    Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
    Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
    Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement