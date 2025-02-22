Apart from seeking blessings, Tamannaah made the occasion even more special by launching the teaser of her upcoming Telugu film, Odela 2, at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia took part in the sacred Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, February 22. The actress took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, and offered prayers at the grand religious gathering. Fans praised her spiritual devotion, calling her visit a symbol of faith and culture.

Apart from seeking blessings, Tamannaah made the occasion even more special by launching the teaser of her upcoming Telugu film, Odela 2, at the Mahakumbh Mela. Directed by Ashok Teja, the supernatural thriller features Tamannaah in a powerful role as Naga Saadhu Shiva Shakti. Speaking about the teaser launch at such a significant venue, the actress expressed that being at Mahakumbh Mela was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her.

"Odela 2 is a very personal film for me, and being here at this historical place is surreal. I also consider being part of this film as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Tamannaah. She further shared that the movie started with a small idea but grew into something much bigger over time. She credited producer Madhu for his unwavering support and praised director Ashok Teja for his dedication and execution of the project.

Tamannaah also emphasised the importance of music in Odela 2, stating that composer Ajaneesh’s work would add depth to the narrative. "Music is like a character in the film, as important as the lead roles. It’s going to be the soul of the film," she added.

Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar alongside Avinash Tiwari.

