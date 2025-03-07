The reason behind Tamannaah and Vijay’s alleged breakup remains a mystery, as neither of them has publicly commented on the speculation.

Tamannaah Bhatia has sparked speculation about a possible breakup with her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma. The actress had publicly confirmed their relationship two years ago, while promoting Lust Stories 2, leaving fans eagerly anticipating wedding news. However, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has officially confirmed or denied the breakup rumours. Amidst the speculation, Tamannaah shared an empowering message for women, seemingly unfazed by the gossip surrounding her personal life.



Tamannaah Bhatia's advice to women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Tamannaah shared a motivational message for women focusing on empowerment. "On this Women's Day, let's celebrate the strength, resilience, and brilliance of every woman. Embrace your strength, challenge societal norms, and let your voice be heard. True empowerment begins when we recognize our worth and support each other's journey towards equality,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma have allegedly parted ways after dating for two years. The two have decided to remain good friends. Sources close to the development said the two have decided to keep it low since it is not something to celebrate. Following their alleged breakup, they reportedly chose to part ways amicably. Despite ending their romantic relationship, the pair has opted to maintain a cordial and respectful bond. They decided to go their separate ways a few weeks ago, citing their intense focus on their respective careers.



Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's breakup rumours

The reason behind Tamannaah and Vijay’s alleged breakup remains a mystery, as neither of them has publicly commented on the speculation. Rumours swirled that the pair had deleted their shared photos from Instagram, further fueling breakup rumours. However, this claim has been debunked, as their joint photos remain intact on their social media accounts, contradicting the rumours and leaving fans wondering about the truth behind their reported split.