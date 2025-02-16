In the clip, Tamannaah’s flawless execution of the choreography, impeccable facial expressions, and boundless energy have collectively left everyone in absolute awe.

Tamannaah Bhatia has just set the internet ablaze with her breathtaking performance on Rasha Thadani's chart-topping song, Uyi Amma. The stunning actress has left fans utterly mesmerized, with many drawing comparisons between her dance moves and Rasha's original rendition, and some even wondering if Tamannaah has outdone the original artist.

In the clip, Tamannaah’s flawless execution of the choreography, impeccable facial expressions, and boundless energy have collectively left everyone in absolute awe. This show-stopping performance showcased her versatility as an artist. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Same song, same steps, different vibe. Both awesome,” A second user said, “Yes she outshines her but Rasha needs to be encouraged because she is a newcomer and equally talented.” A third user commented, “Tamannaah performed better.”

With her incredible dance skills in songs ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, and ‘Kaavaala’, among others and captivating stage performances, Tamannaah has become one of the favourite dance performers. Beyond her acting prowess, she has reaffirmed her position as one of Bollywood's most talented and adaptable stars.

Rasha Thadani recently made a splash in Bollywood with her debut film Azaad alongside Aaman Devgan. She took the internet by storm with her electrifying dance performance in the song Uyi Amma. The track, voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi, became an overnight sensation, garnering widespread acclaim for Rasha's captivating moves and fabulous expressions.

The song's catchy lyrics and infectious beats have made it a fan favourite, with viewers repeatedly watching it on a loop. As a result, Uyi Amma has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 80 million views on YouTube.

Coming back to Tamannaah, the actress was recently seen in the Netflix thriller-action film, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, alongside Avinash Tiwary as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. On the personal front, she is dating actor Vijay Varma.