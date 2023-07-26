Headlines

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to report claiming Ram Charan's wife Upasana gifted world's 5th-largest diamond: 'Hate to...'

Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to media reports claiming that she owns 5th largest diamond, gifted by Ram Charan's wife, actress Upasana Kamineni.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is getting a lot of positive responses to her work in the streaming anthology Lust Stories 2, recently became the talk of the town after an image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond resurfaced on social media. The actress has now cleared the air around the viral image.

Many people made the claim that she possesses the 5th largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The actress has finally made the clarification in a rather humorous way putting the rumours to rest.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Tuesday and shared the viral image in question, and revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. She also penned a hilarious text on the picture.She wrote, ‘Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics’.

 Here's Tamannaah's Instagram story

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in oodles of praise for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from her upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. The film also features megastar Rajinikanth. Besides Jailer, she also has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranmanai in Tamil. Furthermore, Tamannaah has Veda with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani, in the pipeline.

She was recently seen in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ in which she shared the screen with her beau Vijay Varma. The short story has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’ and the Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Badla’.

